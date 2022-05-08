We caught up with John Quinn at his yard at Settrington to discuss his best horses to follow this season.

HIGHFIELD PRINCESS Royal Ascot winner, she won the Sandringham, was placed in three group races and ran a blinder in the Group One over six furlongs on Champions Day. We prepared her for the all-weather final and she won that. She’s in at York next week and we’ll enter her for a race at Longchamp at the end of the month. She’s well up to winning a group race. She could run in the Duke Of York, but she’ll need rain. All she did last year was improve, she started off 56 and now she’s 106. Her mother was a good race mare, she’s a lovely pedigree. I think she can win over six on easy ground. There’s a very good catalogue of races for her at the back end of the year and we’ll travel around the world with her. I think the Prix Maurice de Gheest over six and a half could be right up her alley. SAFE VOYAGE He’s a nine-year-old but he’s still got plenty of oomph. He ran very well in the Lincoln actually, he was drawn on the wrong side. He’s very well in himself, he’s ready to go and he just needs a drop of rain. For a nine-year-old he’s very sprightly. He’s done it all. Best run of his life was probably when he was beaten a head and a short head in the Foret. He’s very good going round a bend. There’s plenty for him, he just needs a bit of ease in the ground. I still think he can make an impact this season. We’re open-minded, we could look at a big handicap for him. He’s been a great servant. MR WAGYU He ran well on Saturday at Newmarket, finishing seventh in the heritage handicap off 99. He usually starts off 69 but last year he had a great year winning five, including the Stewards’ Cup consolation in a quicker time than the Stewards’ Cup. He was placed in the Ayr Gold Cup off 99. He’ll probably go to York and I think he’s got a big one in him. He might run at the Derby meeting. He’ll be in the Wokingham, he loves Ayr and he loves Goodwood. Saturday told me he’s up to it off this mark. He’d win on any ground but he’s better on fast. He likes the track that we’re aiming him it. He surprised me last season, but he’s by Choisir and he’s capable of getting tough horses like himself and this lad is. He takes his racing well and he looks fresh of paint. He’s capable of winning one of those.

FRANKENSTELLA She did well early last year and she picked up a niggly injury and needed six weeks off, we were hoping for Royal Ascot and the Cesarewitch as she’s a very good pedigree. It was the human equivalent of a sprained ankle, you have to give an animal as big as that six weeks off and you’re snookered. We’ll probably go to York with her but she’s the makings of a very good staying filly. She likes a bit of ease in the ground. She’s rated 87, she could go to Newcastle but I’m not sure about the all-weather although the track would suit her. She won at Haydock in heavy ground but she doesn’t necessarily need that. CLOSE QUARTERS She’s a very well-bred filly who ran well on her debut at Pontefract. She’s a half-sister to Winter Power so she’s very valuable. She’s sure to win, she’s a good-looking filly owned by Clipper Logistics. She’s very nice looking by Fast Company and I like him, we’ve had phenomenal luck with him. We felt we had her nearly there in October but I’m glad we didn’t race at two, another winter off has done her good. She’s a six-furlong horse. Fast Company’s do improve and I hope she will. EMPIRESTATEOFMIND He ran well at Doncaster then he won well at Ripon and the ground was too quick for him Saturday. He likes going around a bend and could go to York two weeks Sunday for the Sunday Series, there’s a valuable 0-95 and he’s well up to that. He did nothing but improve last year. He’s a grand horse, very reliable, very genuine. With soft in the ground he’s capable of winning a big one. He’s a Starspangledbanner gelding and we’ve had some luck with him, The Wow Signal, that’s an understatement. I wouldn’t run him on quick ground again, when they tell you it’s not for them it doesn’t make sense.