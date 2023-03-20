John McConnell is looking forward to Mahler Mission’s “day in the sun” after his late fall at the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old was a well-fancied 13-2 chance for the National Hunt Chase and ran prominently under Johnny Barry before pulling clear of the field four fences from home. He was travelling along with a four-length lead on his rivals when approaching the second fence from home, an obstacle at which he fell upon landing. McConnell reports the horse to be well following the tumble, with his Irish Grand National entry now under consideration alongside other staying targets at the latter end of the season.