Newmarket latest news | John Leeper enters Derby picture

Ed Dunlop's Frankel colt, out of the same yard's star filly Snow Fairy, is named after the trainer's late father and he continued his progression with a nice Listed win on just his third start.

He did it despite adversity as William Buick couldn't get him settled in the early stages and it took him an age to drop the bit when eventually settling amidst horses at halfway.

Bearing that in mind he did well to go through a gap and seal the contest, seeing off runner-up Tasman Bay by a length and three quarters at the line.

Dunlop said: “He’s named after my dad so that is about as much pressure as you can get. He (William Buick) said it was a farce of a race as they trotted for however long. He was a little bit keen and fresh and inexperienced but he can only get better with more racing. I’m sure the owner (Anamoine Limited, which represents the racing interests of Cristina Patino) will want to go to Epsom and she has had the dream to do it and as long as he is okay that is what we will do.

“William was good and he said I’m not going to hang about here as this horse has not done very much. The form of the race was good and though he will need to step forward again I think he deserves to go to Epsom as long as he is okay and conditions are right. I’m very pleased with the horse and for Mrs Patino particularly.

“This is only hopefully the start of a horse that will do well in the future. These are more battle-hardened horses than him and he has beaten them. I was very surprised (when the owner said she was going to name him after my dad) but she has loved the horse since he was born and he is a beautiful horse. It is a great honour for the horse to be named after my father so let’s hope he can live up to that.

“We’ve got through this stage but there are plenty more to go. He is very immature just look at the size of him and he needs more practice which is probably what you don’t want to hear going into a Derby but he has run three times in his life but he is going the right way so we will see how we go.”

1st 3 John Leeper (IRE) 6/4f

2nd 5 Tasman Bay (FR) 5/1

Winning Trainer: E A L Dunlop | Winning Jockey: W Buick