Newmarket latest news | John Leeper enters Derby picture

John Leeper was cut to 7/1 from 16s for the Cazoo Derby with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power after he won the Betway Fairway Stakes at Newmarket.
Ed Dunlop's Frankel colt, out of the same yard's star filly Snow Fairy, is named after the trainer's late father and he continued his progression with a nice Listed win on just his third start.
He did it despite adversity as William Buick couldn't get him settled in the early stages and it took him an age to drop the bit when eventually settling amidst horses at halfway.
Bearing that in mind he did well to go through a gap and seal the contest, seeing off runner-up Tasman Bay by a length and three quarters at the line.
Dunlop said: “He’s named after my dad so that is about as much pressure as you can get. He (William Buick) said it was a farce of a race as they trotted for however long. He was a little bit keen and fresh and inexperienced but he can only get better with more racing. I’m sure the owner (Anamoine Limited, which represents the racing interests of Cristina Patino) will want to go to Epsom and she has had the dream to do it and as long as he is okay that is what we will do.
“William was good and he said I’m not going to hang about here as this horse has not done very much. The form of the race was good and though he will need to step forward again I think he deserves to go to Epsom as long as he is okay and conditions are right. I’m very pleased with the horse and for Mrs Patino particularly.
“This is only hopefully the start of a horse that will do well in the future. These are more battle-hardened horses than him and he has beaten them. I was very surprised (when the owner said she was going to name him after my dad) but she has loved the horse since he was born and he is a beautiful horse. It is a great honour for the horse to be named after my father so let’s hope he can live up to that.
“We’ve got through this stage but there are plenty more to go. He is very immature just look at the size of him and he needs more practice which is probably what you don’t want to hear going into a Derby but he has run three times in his life but he is going the right way so we will see how we go.”
14:05 Newmarket Full Result and free video replay
1st 3 John Leeper (IRE) 6/4f
2nd 5 Tasman Bay (FR) 5/1
Winning Trainer: E A L Dunlop | Winning Jockey: W Buick
Eve Johnson Houghton will consider stepping Jumby up to Group One level on his next start after getting his career back on track in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.
The three year old son of New Bay scored for the first time since making a winning debut at Ascot last year when showing a smart turn off foot in the six furlong contest on his return to the Rowley Mile to give William Buick his second winner on the card.
Drawing clear late on with eventual runner up Jadwal the 11/4 favourite, who finished third on his seasonal return at the track 30 days ago, was not to be denied on this occasion after find most where it mattered to score by three quarters of a length.
Johnson-Houghton, speaking away from the track, said: “I’m chuffed and relieved at the same time as we think he is a really nice horse but they have got to put it together on the track. We were fairly confident having watched the one that beat him (Creative Force) last time win a Listed race at Newbury earlier today.
“He was giving weight to Creative Force the last day and he was a bit unlucky in running. Everything has gone right today and I’m really pleased the owners (Anthony Pye-Jeary and David Ian) have got another good one.”
An outing in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot could be next on the agenda for Jumby, although Johnson-Houghton is considering another option at the same meeting.
She added: “We will quite possibly look at the Commonwealth Cup now as the form of his races looks pretty good. I might pop him into the Wokingham and he would be an interesting entry in that. It’s a nice problem to have.”
15:15 Newmarket Full Result and free video replay
1st 3 Jumby (IRE) 11/4f
2nd 15 Jadwal 18/1
3rd 10 Rebel At Dawn (IRE) 40/1
4th 2 Perotto 13/2
5th 6 First Folio 8/1
Sky Bet paid 5 places on this race
Winning Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton | Winning Jockey: W Buick
Cachet booked her ticket to Royal Ascot next month after storming to an impressive debut victory in the Betway British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Newmarket.
The two year old daughter of Aclaim continued trainer George Boughey’s flying start to the season when proving a cut above her rivals on her first start in the six furlong contest.
Racing prominently throughout under Nicola Currie, the 4/1 chance put the race to bed in a matter of strides before crossing the line five and a half lengths clear of runner-up Before Dawn.
Boughey said: “She is a lovely, big, scopey filly and her work has been good. She has been working away with other winners and older horses that have been running well.
“This doesn’t come as huge surprise as she is a filly that is quite near the top of the pile at the moment.
“We will speak to Harry (Herbert, Chairman and Managing Director of owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing) but she looks like an Albany type of filly.
“She came from the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up sale and if she wins at Royal Ascot there is a £125,000 bonus.
“She has got a very good mind and we have done plenty of work with her but we have only had her a few weeks.”
Following the race Cachet was introduced at 8/1 for the Group Three Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot on 18th June, which also takes place over six furlongs, by Paddy Power.
13:30 Newmarket Full Result and free video replay
1st 3 Cachet (IRE) 4/1
2nd 2 Before Dawn (IRE) 9/4
Winning Trainer: G Boughey | Winning Jockey: Nicola Currie
Bellosa added to Jane Chapple-Hyam’s strength in the fillies’ department with victory in the Betway King Charles II Stakes, to stay unbeaten.
Making all, the 6/4 favourite did drift across to the stands rail in the closing stags, but had enough in hand to readily hold Fundamental.
Chapple-Hyam – whose Saffron Beach found only Mother Earth too good in the 1000 Guineas – said: “She is nice, but she was green. She has never been among a batch of horses. She is so good out of the gates, she wants to get on with it. I didn’t want Richard to drag her back as she has got such a lovely long stride.
“I would prefer to go for the Jersey Stakes at Ascot as it is up the straight and we have beaten some boys today, but we will just see how she come out the race.”
She added: “For now on her third start I would like to remain at seven, but in time when she relaxes in her races she could step up to a mile or next year as a four-year-old.
“If Sir Edmund (Loder, owner-breeder) is happy we will put her in the Jersey Stakes. We will all sleep on it and see how she is and make a plan.
“I feel mentally there is more improvement in her and with more racing she will get the hang of it.”
14:40 Newmarket Full Result and free video replay
1st 3 Bellosa 6/4 fav
2nd 3 Fundamental 4/1
Winning Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam | Winning Jockey: R Kingscote