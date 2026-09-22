John Gosden urges caution over Cambridgeshire favourite Gavriel

However the trainer has concerns over the drying ground and feels the colt’s place in the market owes plenty to his own fine record in the race over the years.

The beautifully-bred son of Frankel powered to the head of the market when making a winning handicap debut at Ascot last time. He picks up a four-pound penalty for that success and is as low as 4/1 for the weekend showpiece.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “He’s a nice type of horse, make no mistake but it rather opened up for him at Ascot, he slipped through the rail and won in good style. My only concern is I think they’re looking a little bit at the history of the race and getting a bit carried away as he’s down to 9/2 is he?

“He’s absolutely no value there whatsoever. I would be concerned if it went to good to firm ground, we’ve got racing Thursday, Friday and Saturday so it’s going to get quicker and quicker and there’s no rain forecast. I would caution against anyone leaping in at that price.”

The yard are likely to have a second runner in the race in the shape of Harmonics who was third in the Group Three Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor last time.

“I think he’s (the handicapper) pretty well got his measure but he’s competitive in a field off that rating but for the future it makes it tight for him. You’d be looking for rating bands which are a little more limited with not too much weight given away. He’s in this race off 8st 12lb and we may well take a good look at it.”