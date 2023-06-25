John Gosden salutes the magic of Frankie Dettori following final Royal Ascot

His close friend John Gosden put it best – Frankie Dettori has taken the blows and still come out on top.

The Newmarket trainer will be in his corner for the duration of the Italian’s long farewell season, as he has been throughout. Bookmakers may have dodged a few body blows at Ascot, yet the lush green strip of Berkshire turf, the scene of his 1996 ‘Magnificent Seven’, has always been Dettori’s favourite area. A Gold Cup and three further winners made it 81 career victories at Royal Ascot, the most prestigious of meetings. Gosden knows exactly what the week meant to the 52-year-old. He said: “It was a huge week for him. He was very, very keen to go out at the top, not to become suddenly this sad, unwanted figure."

👏Frankie Dettori at #RoyalAscot



🗓️ 1990: First win

🥇 81 winners

🤯 Winners in 28 different years

🏆 9 Gold Cups

1⃣ 30 Group Ones

👋 4 Winners in his final week

💪 Group One clean sweep

🔝 7-time top jockey



👑 That's why they call him the King of Ascot pic.twitter.com/hfyzMttxf4 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 24, 2023

Epsom and Royal Ascot are the only Flat events that really matter to those with an idle interest in the sport. Victory in the Coronation Cup and the Oaks had given the Italian the spotlight he thrives upon. Ascot Gold Cup glory aboard inexperienced partner Courage Mon Ami ticked the second box and will surely have been enough to secure him a BBC Sports Personality of the Year nomination at the very least. Dettori’s career, the highs and lows, the ecstasy, showmanship and mood swings, is well documented. What is not, is the important part he has played behind the scenes for Gosden and his son Thady, who will some day take over at Clarehaven. “We have had a lot of fun together, from 1993-94 onwards, we’ve had a lot of fun,” said Gosden senior. “When he arrived on my doorstep during the first year and he’d shaved his head, I thought he’d sent his cousin! “Three years champion jockey, then the Godolphin job, then that ended. He was knocking around a bit. “In 2008 he won a Breeders’ Cup Classic (with Raven’s Pass) for me – that is not easily forgotten, between the end of Godolphin and the beginning of our run. “William (Buick) went to Godolphin and then we’ve had an absolute ball since then, from Golden Horn (winning the Derby) on through with Enable and all those fabulous horses.”

WATCH: Dettori wins final Gold Cup ride on Courage Mon Ami

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Gosden was there for him when things went sour at Godolphin, when he was handed a six-month suspension after a failed a drug test in France, when he was at his lowest. “If you check the stats, he had a terrible year with 16 winners,” added the trainer, referring to his annus horribilis in 2013, after which he renewed his partnership. “He knows what it’s like to be shoved into the twilight zone.” Every low point, the omnipresent Gosden was the father figure, sometimes stern, sometimes frustrated, always adoring, unwavering in the belief that Dettori’s ability could overcome any pitfalls. They have had their ups and down, of course. Just 12 months ago, all was not well during a terrible Ascot, capped by Stradivarius’ defeat in the Gold Cup. Arguably, he received a thinly-veiled kick up the backside from Gosden for his work ethic, though the trainer refutes that. “After his lean spell, he just came to me and had nice horses to ride and we worked together as a team. He never ever needed that (kick up the backside). Every marriage has its ebbs and flows and last year was no different. It was quickly forgotten.”

Gosden and Dettori pictured ahead of the 2008 Breeders' Cup