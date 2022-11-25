Views from connections ahead of Saturday's John Francome Novices’ Chase including Thyme Hill who heads to Newbury after winning at Exeter.

Top-class hurdler Thyme Hill bids to make it three from three at Newbury in Saturday’s Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase. The Grade Two contest has an illustrious roll of honour, with Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River (2015) and his top-class stablemate Thistlecrack (2016) among the recent winners. The Philip Hobbs-trained Thyme Hill, who has already won a Challow Hurdle and a Long Distance Hurdle at the Berkshire circuit, made a smart start to his chasing career at Exeter three weeks ago and now steps up to Grade Two level in the hands of Tom O’Brien.