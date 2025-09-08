John Egan has three-month ban suspended for two years

John Egan has received a three-month ban, suspended for two years, after testing positive for banned substances at Kempton in January.
Traces of Dihydrocodeine and Tramadol were present in a urine sample taken at the track on January 22.
Neither medication are performance-enhancing but are banned substances. The jockey was injured in an incident at Epsom in December and had been prescribed dihydrocodeine, a painkiller. He also took Tramadol which he had used for a previous injury.
Egan, who accepted the breach of Rule K(49), that "a jockey must ensure that no banned substance is present in their body", stopped taking the painkillers two days before the Kempton race.
