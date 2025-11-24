John Durkan reaction: Patrick Mullins on Gaelic Warrior v Fact To File

We’re speaking 24 hours after that John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase. What did you make of the Gaelic Warrior/Fact To File duel?

I just thought it was a fantastic race to watch. I mean, I was gutted not to be riding in it, but I was delighted to be able to watch it properly and take it all in.

I was watching right down in front of the stands with a friend of mine, and Gaelic Warrior was going a good gallop past us the first time around, and then he just kept stretching further and further clear. And you're wondering, had they let him get away too far? And then when he put in the two, kind of iffy leaps at the end of the back straight, you're thinking, is that the petrol gauge starting to flash?

Then Fact To File moves up between the fourth and third last and goes and heads him at the second last so you think, oh, well, that's it, Fact To File wins now.

But Gaelic Warrior knuckles down and battles back, they both wing the last, and he gets back up, and even again at the finish, Fact To File is coming back at him. It was a fabulous race to watch, one of the best I've ever seen. I was delighted to have been there, and I can say I was there for it.