John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase preview as Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior go head-to-head

In recent years the Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase has become seriously good. Four years ago, in 2021, Allaho won the Durkan before winning his next four races including the Ryanair by 14 lengths. Behind him in the Durkan was Fakir D’Oudairies, in fourth, who went onto win his next two Grade 1 races. Fifth in the 2021 Durkan was Tornado Flyer, who won the King George on his next start. Sixth was Envoi Allen who won a Leopardstown Grade 1 on his following start at Christmas. It was always going to be a hard act for the 2022 Durkan to follow, but the 2022 Durkan was won by Galopin Des Champs who went onto win the Irish Gold Cup and the Cheltenham Gold Cup on his next two starts. Fakir D’Oudairies was second in the Durkan this time and he won at Thurles next time out. Fastorslow was beaten 21 lengths in fifth but went onto finish second in the Ultima at Cheltenham before beating Galopin in Grade 1 company at Punchestown. Durkan sixth Vanillier was second in the Grand National at the end of the season. The 2023 Durkan, brought forward into its new November slot, was won by Fastorslow who again triumphed back at the Punchestown Festival later that same season. In third was Galopin Des Champs who won his next three starts all at Grade 1 level culminating in a second Cheltenham Gold Cup. Then last year we had a race for the ages. Fact To File won it and went onto win the Ryanair at Cheltenham. Galopin Des Champs was third again before winning his next two Grade 1s and finishing second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Previous winner Fastorslow was fourth and that was the last time we saw him. Grangeclare West was pulled up but went onto be third in the Grand National. Sixth home Inothewayurthinkin won the Cheltenham Gold Cup. It wasn’t always like this. It has always been a good race won by good horses and it has attracted many race specialists over the years, horses like Jack Of Trumps and Merry Gale and Native Upmanship and more recently Djakadam and Min who all won it twice, or in Min’s case three times.

Fact To File takes the measure of Galopin Des Champs in last year's John Durkan

But the staggering strength in depth is a new phenomena. Why so? Well, Willie Mullins, yes, but the subtle change in date has also been rewarded in spades. Brought forward a few weeks into the end of November from its traditional December slot since 2023, it now appeals to those trainers of those horses seeking Grade 1 riches at Christmas. And when we say those trainers, we of course mean Mullins, mainly, who sends seven (7) stars from Closutton to the Punchestown Grade 1 this weekend. It's the perfect start for so many of his squad. The two-and-half milers, the three milers, the Grand National horses. They’re all in there. Not long ago he was winning it with horses with the gears for two miles, like Min and Allaho. Not long ago Gaelic Warrior was considered that type of horse. He’s more of a stayer now, but the noises coming out of the Mullins camp means you wouldn’t rule him out, for all that Fact To File is favourite to add his name to that aforementioned list of multiple Durkan winners. So what happens to this year’s John Durkan crew? I reckon Gaelic Warrior might just upset Fact To File now he’s starting out over a more ideal trip and is acknowledged as a three-miler for the upcoming campaign. On their best form there’s not much between them and unless Fact To File is 'Ryanair ready' Gaelic Warrior can put it up to him, before being a real force in whichever three-mile races Mullins points him at. Fact To File runs well and will be Ryanair king again.