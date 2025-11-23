John Durkan Chase reaction after Gaelic Warrior fends off Fact To File

Matt Brocklebank reflects on Sunday's gripping John Durkan which helped further ignite the current staying chase division.

Just how deep did Warrior have to dig? The three-mile chasing picture hasn’t looked quite so healthy for a long time. And welcome to the party, Gaelic Warrior. He was sort of on the scene last season, of course, having beaten Grey Dawning by three lengths in the Bowl at Aintree in April, but had started the campaign as a Champion Chase hope and, having made a bit of a mess of those plans at the DRF, was in all probability heading for the Ryanair had he been fit and ready for Cheltenham in March. He finally looks set to try and fulfil his potential as a stayer after fighting bravely to beat top-class stablemate Fact To File in Sunday’s John Durkan.

Connections had strongly suggested Gaelic Warrior was fresh and well heading into his seasonal debut but even Paul Townend seemed a bit taken aback by quite how fresh over those first five fences and, despite looking a sitting duck when Fact To File loomed between the last couple, remarkably there was still something left in reserve. Just how low that tank got for Gaelic Warrior in the final strides will come into question now he’s been slashed to around 6/4 for the King George but in pure form terms you’ll do well to find a stronger chase this side of Christmas. Fact To File, the 2024 Brown Advisory and 2025 Ryanair Chase winner, did flirt with the big boys in the three-mile category last season but he’ll be geared towards another Ryanair and looks to have resumed very close to peak form. We obviously can't forget Galopin Des Champs at this point - still the daddy of the division for some - and he'll presumably take the world of beating again in Leopardstown's Savills Chase despite skipping the John Durkan on this occasion, while (given the Cromwell stable's quiet spell) Inothwayurthinkin ran a satisfactory enough race in fifth, but how about Fastorslow as the dark one from Sunday's big race? He did finish third so will hardly slip completely under the radar but it's worth stressing he was 29 lengths adrift of the two protagonists up top and he’s been pushed out to 20/1 for the King George with a few major firms. It's a big gap to make up, even allowing for the fact that it was his first run for a year, but that revised price might look a juicy one provided his trainer Martin Brassil is still making the right noises about bringing him over in the next few weeks.

The Jukebox Man has the measure of Iroko