John Dance denies taking money from wealth management fund clients for himself

The 50-year-old businessman, who lives in Murton Village, Newcastle, pleaded not guilty to nine criminal charges including fraud by abuse of position, fraud by false misrepresentation and money laundering.

The alleged offences cover the period from February 2014 until March 2023.

Dance, once a part-time DJ and former nightclub owner, was the principal partner at wealth management fund Vertus Asset Management, which later became the firm WealthTek.

He is accused of using some of the money from the alleged fraud to buy racehorses.

Dance owned several high-profile horses, including six-times Group One winner Laurens and Bravemansgame, winner of the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park in 2022 and runner-up in the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup. The horse is no longer in his ownership.

Dance appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court for a 15-minute hearing on Friday.

Wearing a shirt and tie under a blue jacket, the crop-haired defendant confirmed his name, age and address.

He answered “not guilty” in a hushed voice to each of the nine charges read out by the clerk.

Helen Law, prosecuting, outlined the allegations against Dance as being £64m worth of fraud from his clients while he was a partner in the wealth management firm, which related to three charges of fraud by abuse of position.

He also faced three charges of fraud by false representation related to documents he allegedly used, she said.

Dance also faced three money laundering charges relating to how funds were allegedly used, including the purchase of racehorses.

Josh Hart, defending, said: “The issues for trial will be whether the defendant’s conduct was dishonest or not.

“The defendant denies any allegation of dishonesty.”

Chairwoman of the Bench Margaret Higgins said the case will be dealt with at the crown court.

Dance will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on February 6 and he was granted conditional bail.

Outside court, Mr Hart said his client did not wish to make any comment.