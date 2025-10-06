Sacred Ground entered Paddy Power's long-term market for next year's Betfred Oaks at 40/1 after making a successful start to her career at Yarmouth.

Trained by John & Thady Gosden and ridden by William Buick, choicely-bred juvenile Sacred Ground is a daughter of Kingman out of Oaks-winning mare Anapurna and ultimately lived up to the hype after being given a run for her money by Ralph Beckett's Food For Thought. The pair had the one-mile bettingsites.co.uk Betting Sites Fillies' Novice Stakes between them soon after passing the two-furlong marker and front-running Food For Thought (7/2) found generously for Rossa Ryan in the last furlong. However, Sacred Ground was just hitting top gear and after collaring her rival in the last furlong, she was just kept up to her work to score by three-quarters of a length, with a further three and a quarter back to Ruby Wedding (12/1) back in third.