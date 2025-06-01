John and Thady Gosden upturn in form since jockey announcement

Matt Brocklebank considers a horse being parachuted into the Derby and what impact - if any - John and Thady Gosden's decision to switch to a 'best available' jockey policy has had.

The Derby betting remains a fascinating market to monitor and those brave bookmakers to have added Midak ahead of the confirmation of his supplementary entry on Monday are dangling a 12/1 carrot which is probably no bigger than could be expected. This horse has a relatively low-key pedigree, in Derby terms anyway, and only made his debut on March 12 when winning a fibresand maiden over a mile and three furlongs at Lyon La Soie on the banks of the Canal de Jonage. He’s backed up the good impression made there with wins at Chantilly and in Saint-Cloud’s Prix Greffulhe, when dipping his toe in Group-race waters for the first time.

"Princess Zahra was very happy to take on the challenge"



Midak is set to be supplemented for the Epsom Derby says @GraffardRacing... pic.twitter.com/3sXTSXuntG — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 1, 2025

Kingsley Klarion columnist James Willoughby recently wrote that “a horse’s career is like a fuzzy image which gets clearer as more evidence accumulates” and the picture is obviously still particularly cloudy with this colt. Trainer Francis Graffard apparently only really came up with the Epsom plan due to himself – and the Aga Khan Studs – already having runners engaged for the Prix du Jockey Club so while Midak may well turn out to be good enough in the end, I think I’d want a little more reward (than 12/1) if that is proved to be the case. It's hard to be dogmatic given the uncertainty surrounding The Lion In Winter, but at similar odds to Midak, surely it’s the John and Thady Gosden-trained Damysus who is currently a bit bigger than he should be based on a whole host of factors - primarily form, potential and pedigree. Wathnan clearly bought him to win Classics, shelling out 460,00 guineas as a yearling, and while it could be argued that his chances are still fairly slim now he’s been beaten in two recognised trials, the son of Frankel does appear to be crying out for another couple of furlongs judging by his latest staying-on second behind Pride Of Arras in the Dante. He’s definitely where I’d be leaning at this stage, especially with some rain in the forecast over the coming week. He’ll also presumably have a new jockey, with Wathnan's main man James Doyle almost certain to be back on board having ridden the horse on his Southwell debut in December. That’s an interesting strand after Damysus raced aggressively before getting quite a wide trip under Kieran Shoemark at York.

Damysus (right) limbered up for the Derby at Epsom (Photo: John Hoy/The Jockey Club)