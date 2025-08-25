Menu icon
John Gosden cuts a relaxed figure before the 2000 Guineas

John and Thady Gosden-trained Publish heads betting for Solario Stakes at Sandown

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon August 25, 2025 · 2h ago

John and Thady Gosden's Publish heads the market for Saturday's BetMGM Solario Stakes at Sandown.

The Gosden yard has been responsible for a record seven Solario winners down the years including last season's victor Field Of Gold.

Publish, like Field Of Gold a son of 2013 Solario winner Kingman owned by Juddmonte, is a general 6/4 chance for the seven-furlong Group 3 after featuring among 11 five-day acceptors for the race.

Publish is clear favourite after opening his account over the same course and distance in a maiden event last month.

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has three Solario wins on the CV already and is responsible for second-favourite Wild Desert and Pacific Avenue this time around.

Newmarket maiden winner Zanthos, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, is the early third-favourite, while the James Tate-trained He's Waliim is another juvenile looking to protect an unbeaten record.

Humidity (Andrew Balding) and A Bit Of Spirt (Clive Cox are other leading contenders on form, with Looka, Lost Signal, Do Bronxs and Oceans Four the other potential runners.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

