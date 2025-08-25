John and Thady Gosden-trained Publish heads betting for Solario Stakes at Sandown

John and Thady Gosden's Publish heads the market for Saturday's BetMGM Solario Stakes at Sandown.
The Gosden yard has been responsible for a record seven Solario winners down the years including last season's victor Field Of Gold.
Publish, like Field Of Gold a son of 2013 Solario winner Kingman owned by Juddmonte, is a general 6/4 chance for the seven-furlong Group 3 after featuring among 11 five-day acceptors for the race.
Publish is clear favourite after opening his account over the same course and distance in a maiden event last month.
Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has three Solario wins on the CV already and is responsible for second-favourite Wild Desert and Pacific Avenue this time around.
Newmarket maiden winner Zanthos, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, is the early third-favourite, while the James Tate-trained He's Waliim is another juvenile looking to protect an unbeaten record.
Humidity (Andrew Balding) and A Bit Of Spirt (Clive Cox are other leading contenders on form, with Looka, Lost Signal, Do Bronxs and Oceans Four the other potential runners.
