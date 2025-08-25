John and Thady Gosden-trained Publish heads betting for Solario Stakes at Sandown

The Gosden yard has been responsible for a record seven Solario winners down the years including last season's victor Field Of Gold.

Publish, like Field Of Gold a son of 2013 Solario winner Kingman owned by Juddmonte, is a general 6/4 chance for the seven-furlong Group 3 after featuring among 11 five-day acceptors for the race.

Publish is clear favourite after opening his account over the same course and distance in a maiden event last month.

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has three Solario wins on the CV already and is responsible for second-favourite Wild Desert and Pacific Avenue this time around.

Newmarket maiden winner Zanthos, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, is the early third-favourite, while the James Tate-trained He's Waliim is another juvenile looking to protect an unbeaten record.

Humidity (Andrew Balding) and A Bit Of Spirt (Clive Cox are other leading contenders on form, with Looka, Lost Signal, Do Bronxs and Oceans Four the other potential runners.