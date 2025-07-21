John and Thady Gosden prepare strong squad for Qatar Goodwood Festival including Field Of Gold

John and Thady Gosden have outlined a powerful team as they look ahead to the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The father-and-son training partnership is set to send a high-class squad to the iconic five-day meeting on the Sussex Downs, featuring some of the most exciting names from their Clarehaven stable. Among the standout entries is Field Of Gold, currently the highest-rated three-year-old in training, who will be joined by fellow Group 1 winner and stablemate Lead Artist in the Group 1 Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes. The Clarehaven stable will kick off the week with strong representation in the feature races, beginning with the Group 2 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes. Looking to reclaim his title is last year’s gallant winner Audience, who enjoyed a remarkable season that included Group 1 success in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. He has yet to hit top form this term, having begun his campaign in the Middle East, where he finished down the field over six furlongs in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup night.

Audience (red and white silks, blue cap) is in full control of the Lennox Stakes

Reflecting on Audience's success in last year’s renewal, John Gosden said: "He hasn't quite repeated that yet. We sent him down to Dubai, which might not have been the smartest move in the world, running him over six [furlongs]. "He's well in himself and happy. He enjoys the track, and if he gets a reasonable draw, I think he’ll run a big race again." Stablemate Spy Chief is another possible contender for the race. He was last seen in the Group 1 July Cup (replay below) and, although not beaten far, a step back up to seven furlongs could suit him better, based on his impressive runner-up finish in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

John Gosden said: “He was beaten two and a half lengths in the July Cup, and he's not a six-furlong horse. “He's in good form; I think the seven [furlongs] will be right up his alley. He’s a horse who likes to do what he wants to do, not necessarily what the trainer or jockey wants him to do. He’s got a lot of what they call ‘raw speed’.” On whether the front-running style of both Gosden-trained Lennox runners could prove problematic, Gosden added: “I don't think they'd annoy each other; we’ll keep them apart somehow."

The highlight race on day one of the meeting is the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, where star stayers will battle it out over two miles. The Gosdens are set to saddle two runners with contrasting profiles. Sweet William has built a strong following thanks to his character and consistency in the top end of the staying division. He has been unlucky not to claim a Group 1 victory to date, having come up just short against some of the generation’s best, including a runner-up finish to the mighty Kyprios in last year’s renewal of this race. Providing an update on Sweet William following his Ascot run, John Gosden said: “He’s been in very good form. He broke well; he was up in what was a tough race [Group 1 Ascot Gold Cup]. In the end, it was a little too far for him [2m 4f]. “He's a two-mile to two-and-a-quarter-mile horse, the two and a half was just a little bit too far for him, but he ran a brave race. He’s in very good form, worked nicely yesterday. Rab Havlin rides him every day, he’s very pleased with him. And obviously, he knows Goodwood well, so back we go again.” This year’s renewal looks more open than in recent years, with dominant stayers like Stradivarius and Kyprios now retired, potentially paving the way for a new champion to emerge. Gosden added: “We hope he’ll run a huge race; I assume Illinois is the favourite if he comes, but the idiosyncrasies of the track amuse Sweet William, he rather likes it. The great thing about these old Cup horses is that they are there every year, like the top National Hunt horses. You get a huge following, and he certainly has that.” Sweet William is owned by Phillipa Cooper, a longstanding supporter of the Clarehaven team. She is also the former owner of their other Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup contender, French Master, who steps up to both Group company and the two-mile trip for the first time. Now owned by Wathnan Racing, French Master was a taking winner at Goodwood on penultimate start before winning the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot over 1 mile 6 furlongs on his most recent start. While the rise in class and trip poses a new test, his trainer is confident the colt is ready for it. Gosden said: “I think the step up in trip will be within his range. The two miles of Goodwood is a little up and down, with twists and turns. “I think he’s a horse who will rise to the occasion. He won in good style, but he’s going from a handicap in a rating band to a completely open Group 1. We’re hopeful he’ll run a good race. He did a little breeze with Sweet William yesterday. There wasn't much between them, nicely on the bridle, looking after each other. Sweet William was a neck up, actually. “We’re very much looking forward to running him and seeing the jump in class. The great thing is, if he doesn’t handle it, we can regroup on it.”

Colin Keane gives Field Of Gold a well-earned pat down the neck

Wednesday’s Group 1 Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes is known to produce highly competitive fields, with the world’s best milers going head-to-head. This year’s line-up is no exception, and the early market leader is Field Of Gold, who has been exceptional this season, landing the Group 1 Irish Guineas and Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes on his last two starts. Now the joint-highest rated horse in the world, John Gosden said: “He’s been a grand horse to train; he's done nothing but thrive this year. We've been pleased with his progress all the way through.” While Field Of Gold currently stands as the hot favourite, Gosden is quick to point out that the track and draw make this a different challenge, especially with his colt’s last two wins coming on much more conventional courses. Gosden said: “The Sussex is a different test of a horse. If you've ever walked the track, it’s quite a surprise, it runs down into a dip, swings up and around. You don't want too big a field and get a high draw because you are literally down the hill looking at the horses getting the shortest run round up the hill, so the draw is a big factor there if you get a large field. "The horse is athletic, he's got great balance, and hopefully he’ll handle the track well. It’s very different to the round mile of Ascot or the Curragh, that’s for sure. "He's in great order, and we’re looking forward to running him. It’s very much the obvious race to go to for him. He does have that great turn of foot, and let’s hope we get a clear run, and he can produce it on the day." A win for Field Of Gold would be particularly meaningful, as the son of Kingman bids to emulate his sire’s famous treble. Kingman, like his son, was narrowly beaten in the 2,000 Guineas before winning the Irish Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes, and Sussex Stakes, all for the same owner-trainer combination of Juddmonte and Clarehaven. Reflecting on Kingman’s success in the race, Gosden said: “His father did it in somewhat cheeky fashion, it was an extraordinary race. They literally crawled, then sprinted in the last two furlongs, and fortunately we got it just right on the line with James Doyle aboard.”

Lead Artist in action

Not to be discounted is Lead Artist, who may also target the Group 1 Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes for Juddmonte and the Gosdens. A winner at the meeting last year in the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes, he appeared to enjoy the track. The son of Dubawi was a stylish winner of the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May and will be an exciting addition if he lines up. Gosden said: “He’s in great form, we’ll see if he runs, no decision on that yet. He bowled along there last year and won in good style. We’re not sure if they'll both run at this stage; we’re a little far off from the race yet."