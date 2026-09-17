John and Amy Hunt embark in 120-mile charity walk to raise money for The Hunt Family Fund

It was set up last year to honour the lives and spirt of John’s wife Carol and daughters Louise and Hannah and raise money to help tackle violence against women.

John will be joined by his daughter Amy and other members of his family and close friends and spoke of the challenge on Thursday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“We launched the Hunt Family Fund last December and that was all down to, and I mean all down to, colleagues, friends, who wanted to help us so much. And they came up with the initial idea to have a big fundraiser at Cheltenham which was such a massive success last December. At that time Amy and I had no energy and no capacity to carry it forward at all, but it was such a beautiful thing to do from those people so close to us,” he said.

“And as this year progressed, we thought, as our energy and capacity levels increased, it would be nice to try and do something once again this year to try and honour the girls first and foremost but we could also in a small way bolster the funds that are still so badly needed. And my sister Alison came up with the idea of going on a walk and then she said, ‘why not Bournemouth?’ in the knowledge Carol and I used to go to Bournemouth all the time. Indeed, when the children were little, it was our go-to place for a short break as well. There’s nothing better than being by the seaside in that part of the world.

“So, Bournemouth over the years became increasing important to us, Carol and I would go there to recharge and regenerate, and if I’m honest, to reconnect as well. You know what it’s like to have the feeling you never have a day off then to get the chance to spend time with your loved ones and it was very, very important to do. So that’s what we did, Bournemouth was the site for that, and it felt very natural that we’d head back there to conclude this next little adventure really.

“What we initially intended to be a very private thing between myself, Amy, Gareth, Amy’s partner, my sister Alison and one or two other very close friends and family, we just thought why not try and expand that to try and generate greater awareness of what sadly in society is a very real problem, violence against women remains a huge issue, nothing seems to have changed a great deal since we lost our girls nearly two-and-a-half years ago now so let’s keep going with that, let’s keep the awareness going and let’s try and keep the funds going to people who need it the most.

“Amy and I are huge advocates of counselling for example, we’ve both been this week and it’s vitally important for us, yet counselling remains A, so hard to obtain anyway even if you’re prepared to pay for it, but if you can’t pay for it then your chances of getting high-quality counselling are very, very slim indeed. That’s a scandal, but aside from that being a scandal, if we can send money to organisations who accept that and help people source that kind of counselling for all ages and sexes, but particularly women and girls, then that’s something we very much we want to keep doing.”