Johanna Walsh wins Irish Oaks: Full result, free replay and latest Yorkshire Oaks betting

The pair combined to win the Betfred Oaks with Thundering On who was favourite to complete the double herself only to be taken out on Saturday morning having failed to eat up.

However the Ribblesdale runner-up stepped into the breach in style and and was always travelling sweetly.

She showed a good turn of foot to go on a furlong-and-a-half out and ran on strongly to the line to beat the running on Inis Mor by five lengths with Sparan Nua another late closer in third.

Earth Shot, who beat the winner at Royal Ascot, was never a factor, looking for racing room down the home straight but beaten when badly hampered against the far rail a furlong out.

Juddmonte Irish Oaks result

1st Johanna Walsh 7/2

2nd Inis Mor 11/2

3rd Sparan Nua 8/1

Winning connections reaction

The winning rider told Racing TV: "It was unreal and very straightforward from the get-go. I got exactly where I would like to be and she relaxed good and I was always in control of the race. Thankfully there was a nice even gallop down into the straight and I didn't have to move on her until I straightened up.

"She's a filly with a lot of gears and when I pressed the button she put the race to bed in a couple of strides and powered away. She wasn't a bad substitute.

"She was unbelievable today, it was real push-button stuff and well done to everyone at home."