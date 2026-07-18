Johanna Walsh wins Irish Oaks: Full result, free replay and latest Yorkshire Oaks betting

Johanna Walsh completed an Oaks double for Joseph O’Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle with a stylish victory in the Juddmonte-sponsored Irish version at the Curragh.
The pair combined to win the Betfred Oaks with Thundering On who was favourite to complete the double herself only to be taken out on Saturday morning having failed to eat up.
However the Ribblesdale runner-up stepped into the breach in style and and was always travelling sweetly.
She showed a good turn of foot to go on a furlong-and-a-half out and ran on strongly to the line to beat the running on Inis Mor by five lengths with Sparan Nua another late closer in third.
Earth Shot, who beat the winner at Royal Ascot, was never a factor, looking for racing room down the home straight but beaten when badly hampered against the far rail a furlong out.
Juddmonte Irish Oaks result
1st Johanna Walsh 7/2
2nd Inis Mor 11/2
3rd Sparan Nua 8/1
Winning connections reaction
The winning rider told Racing TV: "It was unreal and very straightforward from the get-go. I got exactly where I would like to be and she relaxed good and I was always in control of the race. Thankfully there was a nice even gallop down into the straight and I didn't have to move on her until I straightened up.
"She's a filly with a lot of gears and when I pressed the button she put the race to bed in a couple of strides and powered away. She wasn't a bad substitute.
"She was unbelievable today, it was real push-button stuff and well done to everyone at home."
O'Brien added: "It was a huge performance and I thought Dylan gave her a fantastic ride. He kept control of the race and had a very willing partner. From the three to the two she really came alive and is a hugely exciting filly for the future.
"We thought she was training very well and we thought we had a messy enough trip at Ascot. Dylan just said she was waiting the whole way up the straight at Ascot but obviously the filly who beat us also had an interfered trip that day too so it was hard to quantify the magnitude of it.
"I thought she was a real live contender and I'm delighted for her owners. She's a daughter of Sea The Stars with a big pedigree and it's a real pleasure for me to get the opportunity to train her. To have two impressive Oaks winners is hugely exciting."
Of plans for the absent Thundering On he added: "She'll be back in the autumn. It's a pity we didn't get to see her here today but we'll have her back for the autumn."
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Latest Yorkshire Oaks betting
Sky Bet and Paddy Power cut Johanna Walsh to 5/1 from 12/1 for the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.
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