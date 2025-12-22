Joel Parkinson eyeing more big-race glory over Christmas

Grande Geste’s victory in Saturday’s Betfred Tommy Whittle at Haydock was the latest big staying chase to fall the yard’s way this autumn and winter following Konfusion’s win in the BetMGM Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle and O’Connell landing the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle.

And it’s the former who is exciting the trainer, who joined his grandmother Sue Smith on the licence, ahead of his run in the William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

“We don’t know how good Konfusion is. He is sort of bypassing grades at the minute, and we haven’t got to the bottom of his tank. We’re nowhere near the bottom if it. He’s really exciting and we don’t know how good he is,” Parkinson told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“He’s going to go to the Rowland Meyrick on Boxing Day and we’ll see how he comes out of that race. There are no plans beyond that, and we still might not know how good we are.

“If we get beat, we get beat but everything is right for him. He’s two from two around there, is in great form and we’re still learning about him.”