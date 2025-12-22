Joel Parkinson eyeing more big-race glory over Christmas

Joel Parkinson is hoping Konfusion and O’Connell continue the stable’s current hot-streak over Christmas.
Grande Geste’s victory in Saturday’s Betfred Tommy Whittle at Haydock was the latest big staying chase to fall the yard’s way this autumn and winter following Konfusion’s win in the BetMGM Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle and O’Connell landing the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle.
And it’s the former who is exciting the trainer, who joined his grandmother Sue Smith on the licence, ahead of his run in the William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day.
“We don’t know how good Konfusion is. He is sort of bypassing grades at the minute, and we haven’t got to the bottom of his tank. We’re nowhere near the bottom if it. He’s really exciting and we don’t know how good he is,” Parkinson told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“He’s going to go to the Rowland Meyrick on Boxing Day and we’ll see how he comes out of that race. There are no plans beyond that, and we still might not know how good we are.
“If we get beat, we get beat but everything is right for him. He’s two from two around there, is in great form and we’re still learning about him.”
And Parkison hopes there’s plenty of cut in the ground when O’Connell bids for Coral Welsh Grand National glory 24 hours later.
“They’re giving it as soft, good to soft in places at the moment which will suit us. We wouldn’t want it to dry out and a shower wouldn’t hurt,” he admitted.
“We’re not sure who will ride. If Jamie Snowden goes with Git Maker I think Gavin (Sheehan) will have to ride him and I think in that case we have Danny McMenamin.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.