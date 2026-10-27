Joe Tizzard Stable Tour 2026-27 National Hunt season including Alexei and Fairy Parl

Given his levels of consistency, the transition from assistant to fully fledged licence holder has been a seamless one for trainer Joe Tizzard.

This season marks the fifth that the dad-of-two has been at the helm of Spurles Stables following the retirement of his father, and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning handler, Colin at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

In that time, the former jockey has built on solid foundations to establish himself among the leading lights of National Hunt racing after celebrating a string of high-profile winners.

Last season was no exception, with Kripticjim and Alexei bagging Grade Two honours, while the latter also added the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle to the coffers to help Tizzard set a new personal best prize money total of £1,380,192.

While the loss of stable stalwart Eldorado Allen in the summer was an unfortunate blow for the team, stocks have been replenished with some exciting new recruits to go alongside those that have already made a name for themselves.

As things begin to ramp up, Tizzard has started how he means to go on after recently celebrating a four-timer at Ffos Las, while stable flagbearer JPR One put in a fine weight carrying performance to get his season up and running at Cheltenham on Friday.

And if those early signs are anything to go by, then the 2026/27 campaign could be another to savour for the Milborne Port handler.

He said: “It was a really good season. We flew through the autumn, but they were consistent all season. We have some lovely young horses, and I think on the back of a couple of nice seasons, that is why we are back up in numbers.

“Alexei going up through the ranks was great. His Greatwood win was really good, but that November Meeting we had three winners there which was great. Musselburgh was great with JPR One, and he was so unlucky not to win his Grade One at Sandown at the end of the season.

“We have a cracking team for this season. We have lots of unraced ones amongst them, but all the main guns are ready to go again. Some of the handicappers might have reached their peak, and that is when it can become difficult, but there will always be something that pops its head above the parapet.

“I think we are definitely on par with last season. I would be disappointed if we couldn’t end up somewhere like we did last season.”