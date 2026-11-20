With the six-year-old’s regular rider Brendan Powell sidelined with injury, the gelded son of Tai Chi was partnered by Harry Cobden on his return to action earlier this month in the Grade Two William Hill Molyneux Hurdle at Aintree.

However, with the card at Newcastle clashing with Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury, it could see Tizzard forced to call upon the services of another rider to partner the Brocade Racing-owned gelding in the Grade One prize.

Tizzard said: “Alexei has come out of Aintree superb and he heads to Newcastle next weekend. I couldn’t be happier with him.

“I don’t know who rides him yet. It is a bit of a conundrum, but I don’t think he is too tricky, and my boys are putting themselves on the map.

“It is not easy when you get a chance to have the big names, so we don’t know who will ride him, but we will cover that when we get to it. Freddie (Gingell) and Dylan (Johnston), and others, are riding me winners, and making the most of Brendan being injured.

"They are earning their opportunities, but if the likes of Harry Cobden are available we have got to re-think.”