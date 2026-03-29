Joe Tizzard on 2026 Aintree Grand National Festival team including star hurdler Alexei

Joe Tizzard has given Alexei the green light to step up in trip in a bid to open his Grade One account in next month’s William Hill Aintree Hurdle.

The progressive six-year-old will spearhead a strong team for the Grade One-winning trainer at the Randox Grand National Festival at the Merseyside venue. It has so far been a season to savour for the Brocade Racing-owned Alexei, who has secured three wins from six starts including the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Grade Two BetMGM Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton. And on the back of watching the son Tai Chi finish fourth in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Milborne Port handler Tizzard hopes he can better that effort in the £250,000 contest on April 9. Tizzard said: “We are going to step Alexei up to two and a half miles in the Aintree Hurdle as he has come out of Cheltenham well. The other option was Punchestown, but we have decided on this race instead. “He travels well and he won a maiden hurdle over two miles and three furlongs at Taunton on his first start for us. “He galloped through the line in those handicaps so hopefully he should be fine over the trip on a flat track. “I will probably leave him over hurdles next season and give him a prep run on the flat and have him right for the Fighting Fifth Hurdle.”

Stablemate Kripticjim, who is also owned by Brocade, will bid for Grade One glory at the three-day meeting in the Oddschecker Sefton Novices’ Hurdle on April 10. Having secured Grade Two honours in the AIS Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in January the six-year-old followed that effort up when finishing a respectable sixth in the Grade One Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival. Tizzard said: “We will stick at three miles and go for the Sefton with him. He finished sixth in the Albert Bartlett and ran a blinder. I was hoping he was going to nick a place, but I was really pleased with him. He travelled into the straight well, but he just got a bit tired. “He got the three miles and I wasn’t disappointed with the decision I made to run there instead of the Turners and I was chuffed with his performance. He will be a lovely novice chaser next season."

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