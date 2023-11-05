Joe Tizzard has Haldon Gold Cup aim for Elixir De Nutz

Although the Terry Warner-owned nine-year-old is a Grade One winner over hurdles, having landed the 2019 Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown Park, he has yet to reach those heights in 14 starts over fences.

However, Tizzard, who won the extended two miles and one furlong prize three times as a jockey aboard Lake Kariba (1998), Flagship Uberalles (1999) and Cue Card (2012), feels he has the ideal opportunity to strike at Pattern race level over the larger obstacles the Devon track.

Tizzard said: “We’ve had this in mind for a while and it is a limited handicap chase, so it ticks a lot of boxes for him. I think the extended two miles and one furlong trip around Exeter will be perfect for him.

“He has been a good lad for the yard. After his novice hurdle season, and that injury he had, he was kind of fragile for a couple of years.

“The last couple of seasons we have had a lot of fun with him and arguably his final run last season up at Ayr when he finished second was as good as he has ever performed.”

Having had a pipe-opener at Chepstow last month Tizzard is confident that the gelded son of Al Namix should be cherry ripe for his latest assignment.

He added: “He always needs a run first time out, but he actually ran well for a long way at Chepstow. He hit the last ditch, which was four out, and that just knocked the stuffing out of him, however the handicapper only dropped him a pound.

“We have to be a bit selective with him as he likes a small field, but he should get that at Exeter. He has run well around Exeter in the past and that gives him a chance of going well.”