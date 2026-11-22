The Grade Two contest on December 6th will see the gelded son of Court Cave race beyond two miles for the first time this season.

After putting up a fine weight carrying performance on his return to action at Cheltenham, the John Romans-owned gelding was last sighted finishing second in the Grade Two BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Aintree.

And although the extended two-miles-and-three-furlong prize will see JPR One have to call on his stamina reserves, Tizzard believes the £80,000 is a good fit.

Tizzard said: “JPR One will now go to the Peterborough Chase. We had the option of going to Cheltenham for the Shloer Chase after Aintree, but we decided not to as we thought the Peterborough Chase would be ideal for him.

“They quickened at Aintree, and it looked like he was going to get swallowed up, but he stayed right through to the line, which I was pleased with as we had been to the well twice in two weeks.

“I wanted to give him time for the Peterborough Chase, and he doesn’t have a penalty in it.

“He was good over this sort of trip at Musselburgh, which is also right-handed, last season, so I think he will be fine.”