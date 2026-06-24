Joe Tizzard beats Gordon Elliott to 370,000 euro Derby Sale top lot

The Tizzards secured the top lot on day one of the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale.
They went to 370,000 guineas, a record for the sale, to see off Gordon Elliott and land the No Risk At All half-brother to Brighterdaysahead, Mighty Potter and Caldwell Potter.
Joe Tizzard told www.tattersalls.com: "It is a great family, he is a beautiful physical, and we fell in love with him when we saw him and thought we'd have a crack at him.
"He made his money. He is from a good family, is by a proper sire. We are coming off the back of a really good season, had a few people interested and did not want to let him go. He is for a group of existing owners.
"It is the most we have spent in the ring on a store horse, it is exciting. Dad is here with me, and he has not been to the Derby Sale for five or six years and he fell in love with the horse, too. He comes back to ours now, we break all of ours in ourselves.
"We knew who we'd be bidding against, Gordon has done so well with the family, and we have come out the right side of it. We are lucky, and now let's hope he gets the rub of the green."
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