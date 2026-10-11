Alexei is set to make his seasonal return in the Grade 2 Molyneux Hurdle at Aintree next month.
Alexei progressed in leaps and bounds last season, finishing second in the Welsh Champion Hurdle first time up before winning valuable handicaps at Ascot and Cheltenham.
Joe Tizzard then successfully stepped his star up in grade and saw Alexei win the Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton before finishing fourth and third in the Champion Hurdle and Aintree Hurdle at the spring festivals at Cheltenham and Aintree respectively.
Tizzard is hopeful that the six-year-old can bridge the gap with the division's elite performers this season.
"He'll go to the Molyneux, what was the Elite at Wincanton, at Aintree on 7th of November, then the Fighting Fifth," he told Sky Sports Racing.
"I was going to wait for the Fighting Fifth but he's in lovely form at home, the horses are just coming right so just crack on with him, as simple as that. I spoke to Garth Broom [joint owner] yesterday morning and they were up for it so that's the plan.
"I don't think he needs to improve too much to be right in the shake up of these Champion Hurdle trials. I'm a bit biased but he seems a bigger and stronger horse again this year, why can't he improve again?"
Alexei is 25/1 for the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March with both Paddy Power and Sky Bet.
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