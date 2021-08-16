William Buick is ready to go on his travels after pushing Oisin Murphy all the way in the jockeys' title race.

After striking aboard Creave Force at Ascot, the battle was in the balance until the defeat of Adayar in the QIPCO Champion Stakes and now the Godolphin jockey will regroup before getting ready for 2022. Buick said: “I gave it everything I had, I left nothing on the table and I didn’t quite make it. I had a lot great support all the way through, these last few days the support and well wishes I’ve had has been really overwhelming and I’m really grateful for that. “My family and friends have been behind me the whole way, it’s a tough thing to do and you’ve got to be disciplined, you’ve got to work really hard. I’ve had some great support from trainers and owners all around and it’s a big ‘thank you’ to them because without the support it’s not possible.

