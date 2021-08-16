Sporting Life
Buick has cut Murphy's lead to just four
Jockeys' title race latest news | Momentum with William Buick after Leicester treble

By Sporting Life
17:37 · TUE October 12, 2021

William Buick's Leicester treble on Tuesday reduced the deficit to four in the jockeys' championship as leader Oisin Murphy managed just the one winner in reply.

Parlando got the ball rolling for Buick in division two of the British EBF Novice Stakes although he made quite hard work of justifying odds-on favouritism.

Buick was frustrated by three placed efforts in his next three rides including the defeat of even-money favourite Maysong, who was beaten by 33/1 chance Emjaytwentythree, and then Murphy rode the next winner on 4/1 favourite Able Kane for Rod Millman.

That looked to hand the initiative to Murphy as he re-established a six-strong lead, but a double from Buick from the last two races has set up an exciting last four days of the the championship.

Kentucky Kitten went in at 8/1 before Rhythm N Rock, a 5/1 chance, won the finale from 8/15 favourite Future King - who was ridden by Murphy.

The championship runs up to Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

UK Flat Jockeys' Championship 2021

Oisin Muphy 150-146 William Buick

4/9 Oisin Murphy, 7/4 William Buick (Paddy Power)

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “That was a big day for William today and he has a better book of rides on Wednesday. Punters have really been getting behind him today and amazingly we have seen 10 times more bets for him than Oisin.”

William Buick rides Kentucky Kitten to victory at Leicester
