Parlando got the ball rolling for Buick in division two of the British EBF Novice Stakes although he made quite hard work of justifying odds-on favouritism.

Buick was frustrated by three placed efforts in his next three rides including the defeat of even-money favourite Maysong, who was beaten by 33/1 chance Emjaytwentythree, and then Murphy rode the next winner on 4/1 favourite Able Kane for Rod Millman.

That looked to hand the initiative to Murphy as he re-established a six-strong lead, but a double from Buick from the last two races has set up an exciting last four days of the the championship.

Kentucky Kitten went in at 8/1 before Rhythm N Rock, a 5/1 chance, won the finale from 8/15 favourite Future King - who was ridden by Murphy.

The championship runs up to Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.