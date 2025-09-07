Jockeys Jim Crowley and Trevor Whelan taken to hospital after York fall

The Listed Sky Bet Starman Garrowby Stakes (4.30), ultimately won by the William Haggas-trained Elmonjed in the hands of Cieren Fallon, was marred by the high-speed incident which saw Almeraq fall when short of room and bring down Tiger Bay.

Almeraq's jockey Crowley and Whelan, rider of Tiger Bay, were tended to on the track before being taken to hospital in an ambulance. There was a delay to the rest of the card.

A statement from York Racecourse read: "Both jockeys, Jim Crowley and Trevor Whelan, are conscious and talking to the medical teams. They are being transferred to hospital for further assessment and treatment, as required.

"Racing has protocols in place to contact the next of kin. Both horses, Almeraq and Tiger Bay, continued to run after the incident. They are being assessed by the expert veterinary teams

"We would ask people not to speculate further on this incident. The thoughts of all at York Racecourse are with the riders and their families."

No injuries were reported to either Tiger Bay or Almeraq.