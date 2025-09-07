Menu icon
Jim Crowley: One of the two riders hospitalised on Sunday
Jim Crowley: One of the two riders hospitalised on Sunday

Jockeys Jim Crowley and Trevor Whelan taken to hospital after York fall

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun September 07, 2025 · 1h ago

Jockeys Jim Crowley and Trevor Whelan were said to be "conscious and talking to the medical teams" but have been taken to hospital after being involved in a horrible incident at York on Sunday.

The Listed Sky Bet Starman Garrowby Stakes (4.30), ultimately won by the William Haggas-trained Elmonjed in the hands of Cieren Fallon, was marred by the high-speed incident which saw Almeraq fall when short of room and bring down Tiger Bay.

Almeraq's jockey Crowley and Whelan, rider of Tiger Bay, were tended to on the track before being taken to hospital in an ambulance. There was a delay to the rest of the card.

A statement from York Racecourse read: "Both jockeys, Jim Crowley and Trevor Whelan, are conscious and talking to the medical teams. They are being transferred to hospital for further assessment and treatment, as required.

"Racing has protocols in place to contact the next of kin. Both horses, Almeraq and Tiger Bay, continued to run after the incident. They are being assessed by the expert veterinary teams

"We would ask people not to speculate further on this incident. The thoughts of all at York Racecourse are with the riders and their families."

No injuries were reported to either Tiger Bay or Almeraq.

MOST READ RACING