Tom Buckley was banned for 12 days after taking the wrong course aboard Sindabella at Leicester on Wednesday.
The rider was in front aboard the 13/2 chance as the field raced towards the home straight in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, but the duo went the wrong side of a dividing rail and ended up on the incorrect course.
A stewards’ inquiry was subsequently held and Buckley, a 3lb claimer, explained “he had his head down and as a result ended up riding the wrong side of the marker and the rail, whereupon he pulled Sindabella up".
Buckley was given a 12-day suspension which runs from January 11 to 22 inclusive.
