Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Tom Buckley picked up a suspension after having to pull up
Tom Buckley picked up a suspension after having to pull up

Jockey Tom Buckley handed 12-day ban after taking wrong course

By Sporting Life
08:28 · THU December 29, 2022

Tom Buckley was banned for 12 days after taking the wrong course aboard Sindabella at Leicester on Wednesday.

The rider was in front aboard the 13/2 chance as the field raced towards the home straight in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, but the duo went the wrong side of a dividing rail and ended up on the incorrect course.

A stewards’ inquiry was subsequently held and Buckley, a 3lb claimer, explained “he had his head down and as a result ended up riding the wrong side of the marker and the rail, whereupon he pulled Sindabella up".

Buckley was given a 12-day suspension which runs from January 11 to 22 inclusive.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING