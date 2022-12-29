The rider was in front aboard the 13/2 chance as the field raced towards the home straight in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, but the duo went the wrong side of a dividing rail and ended up on the incorrect course.

A stewards’ inquiry was subsequently held and Buckley, a 3lb claimer, explained “he had his head down and as a result ended up riding the wrong side of the marker and the rail, whereupon he pulled Sindabella up".

Buckley was given a 12-day suspension which runs from January 11 to 22 inclusive.