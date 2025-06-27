Menu icon
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Richard Kingscote celebrates Commonwealth Cup success alongside Time For Sandals
Jockey Richard Kingscote heading to Hong Kong

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri June 27, 2025 · 4h ago

Richard Kingscote is returning to ride in Hong Kong later this summer on an initial six-month contract.

The jockey rode in the country earlier this year on an emergency deal after four riders were forced onto the sidelines, and fresh from partnering Time For Sandals to Group One success in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, he is looking forward to returning.

"It’s a massive opportunity that’s been offered to me and I am the sort of person who takes most of the opportunities that are offered,” Kingscote told Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

"I enjoyed the short stint when I was there at the start of the year and it got my foot in the door and ended up going quite well. The Club have invited me back on a six month contract from the start of the season.

“I plan on riding at York and leaving at the end of August.”

Formerly stable jockey to Sir Michael Stoute, for whom he won the Derby on Desert Crown, Kingscote admitted this was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“I will miss things here, I've been here a long time and never really expected not to be riding in the UK but it is a massive opportunity, Hong Kong racing is huge, there’s massive potential for us. It’s not going to be easy for me or my family if it becomes longer than six months, but fingers crossed, we have to try these things," he added.

