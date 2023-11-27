Sporting Life
Jockey Ray Dawson

Jockey Ray Dawson suspended for six months after failing a drugs test at Bath

By Sporting Life
15:39 · MON November 27, 2023

Jockey Ray Dawson has been banned for six months after failing a drugs test at Bath on August 19.

The 30-year-old has a history of addiction problems and tested positive for cocaine after a drink and drug binge the previous night.

He has not ridden since August 24 and his suspension will be backdated until September 1.

Dawson appeared before a British Horseracing Authority Disciplinary panel on Monday, when he admitted he had relapsed one night, having spent the majority of the previous five years sober.

He enjoyed his best year in 2022 with 64 winners, which included Group Two victories in the Lowther on Zain Claudette and the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on subsequent 1000 Guineas winner Mawj.

