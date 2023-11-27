Jockey Ray Dawson suspended for six months after failing a drugs test at Bath

The 30-year-old has a history of addiction problems and tested positive for cocaine after a drink and drug binge the previous night.

He has not ridden since August 24 and his suspension will be backdated until September 1.

Dawson appeared before a British Horseracing Authority Disciplinary panel on Monday, when he admitted he had relapsed one night, having spent the majority of the previous five years sober.

He enjoyed his best year in 2022 with 64 winners, which included Group Two victories in the Lowther on Zain Claudette and the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on subsequent 1000 Guineas winner Mawj.