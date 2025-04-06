Scholfield’s career has spanned nearly 20 years, during which he amassed 5,500 rides and rode 680 winners. Scholfield is set to take out his trainers’ license ahead of the 2025/26 season.

His early promise was clear when he became Champion Novice Point-to-Point Rider at just 16, followed by the title of Champion Amateur Rider the following year. From there, he forged a long and successful career as a professional jockey, becoming a respected name in the weighing room and a familiar face at major racing festivals.

Scholfield enjoyed multiple Grade 1 victories, notably riding Melodic Rendezvous to win the 2013 Tolworth Hurdle—his first top-level success. A year later, he claimed his second Grade 1 aboard Irving in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle in November 2014. Further top level success followed, including a win on Adrien Du Pont in the 2016 Future Champions Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow and a final Grade 1 aboard San Benedeto at the 2017 Grand National meeting, trained by Paul Nicholls.

He rode three winners at the Cheltenham Festival on Hunt Ball (Novices Handicap Chase, 2012), Qualando (Fred Winter, 2015) and most recently on Sky Pirate (Grand Annual, 2021). His most memorable victory undoubtedly came aboard Hunt Ball. In what became one of the sport’s most extraordinary fairytales, Hunt Ball soared 88lb up the handicap in just over three months, culminating in a dominant victory in a Novice Handicap Chase.

Hunt Ball turned the race into a procession winning by eight lengths. Scholfield described it as one of the most special wins of his career: “He was an absolute gentleman—so straightforward and confident. Every time I rode him, I believed we’d win.” The scenes afterward were just as memorable, with exuberant owner Anthony Knott famously declaring “bugger the cows!” in celebration.

Nick Scholfield said: “As a child, all I ever wanted to do was become a jockey, following in my father’s footsteps. I feel incredibly privileged to have ridden professionally and shared the weighing room with some amazing jockeys over the years. I would like to extend my thanks and express my deep gratitude to so many people who have helped me over the years - the owners, trainers, stable staff, my agents and sponsors. They have all supported me throughout my career, many of whom have been with me since my early days as a 7lb claimer. I’m excited for the next chapter as a trainer!”

Scholfield who rode for a whole host of top trainers including Paul Nicholls, Kim Bailey, Jeremy Scott, Jonjo O’Neill and Harry Fry is in the process of getting his trainers’ license with a view to starting his training career next season.