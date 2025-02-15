Sporting Life
Jockey Michael O'Sullivan

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan remains in intensive care

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat February 15, 2025 · 1h ago

Jockey Michael O’Sullivan remains in intensive care with no change to his condition.

The jockey was airlifted to Cork University Hospital after a fall at Thurles nine days ago.

In a statement issued on the X platform on Saturday morning the IHRB said: "Michael's family remain at his bedside at Cork University Hospital and continue to be grateful for all the support which they are receiving.

"There is no change in Michael's condition today and any updates will be communicated on behalf of the O'Sullivan family by the IHRB."

