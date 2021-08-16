Griffiths was travelling along a road near Exford, a village on Exmoor, when the crash happened.

He was taken to a hospital in Bristol for treatment.

A statement released by the Injured Jockeys’ Fund on Monday evening read: “There was a fatal car accident yesterday near Exford on Exmoor.

“National Hunt jockey Matt Griffiths was involved in this and, having been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, is now in a stable but critical condition.

“His family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

Griffiths partnered Dashel Drasher to success in the Grade One Ascot Chase in February for trainer Jeremy Scott, who has been his biggest supporter.