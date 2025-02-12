Jockey Lorcan Williams eyes Golden Ace claims in Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton ahead of Cheltenham Festival

However, this campaign has seen Golden Ace surrender her unbeaten record over hurdles after finishing fourth on her comeback in the Grade Two Ascot Hurdle before going one place better at the same level in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. But, despite those defeats Williams is confident the Jeremy Scott-trained daughter of Golden Horn can take centre stage once again dropped back in trip to two miles in the £70,000 contest.

Last season Williams and Golden Ace enjoyed a flourishing relationship on the track after posting four straight wins together which included victory in the Grade Two Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The 25-year-old has struggled for winners this campaign having registered just seven victories all term. However, he is optimistic he can get his name back in the spotlight at the Somerset track in the Grade Two feature aboard the seven-year-old mare.

Williams said “This season has been a bit slow for her and it is probably safe to say she has not been quite at her best in her last two runs, but we know she has run some great races in the past.

“She has been running over two and a half miles as we had the Mares’ Hurdle in mind for her at the start of the season, but the Kingwell Hurdle has been on the agenda as well.

“She didn’t run until this time of year last season and we know with mares the weather, and temperature, can affect things and they can be hard to get right. We are bringing her back down in trip and Burdett Road is a worthy favourite after his last run behind Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth.

“Fingers crossed, she seems well as she did a good piece of work last week. If she is back to her best she will serve it up to them and not give them an inch.”

And while victory for Golden Ace would get her career back on track Williams admits a win in the race would put him in the shop window just before the Festival next month.

He added: “It has been a bit of a slow season for me so winning the Kingwell Hurdle would be quite nice. I would love to get the job done on Saturday for both Jeremy and his team, and Ian (Gosden, owner) as they have been big supporters of mine.

“Cheltenham is just around the corner and, although there are few boys ahead of me in the pecking order to pick up spare rides, winning this race won’t do me any harm.”

Although almost a year has gone by since Williams and Golden Ace secured victory at The Festival, the Welsh-born rider can recall both the big day, and the journey to it, as if they happened yesterday.

Williams said: “We had a brilliant season together last term. She came back in and had a wind op then she had a little setback and she didn’t run until January.

“On that first start back at Taunton we thought she might finish third behind Lucky Place and Insurrection as her jumping had not been up to scratch at home.

“When she got to the track she was completely different and ended up winning on her hurdles debut. She came out of that race and won again at Taunton where she put in a great performance and won very easily which made it all very exciting for the rest of the season.

“We went to Cheltenham a little bit shrewdly and we were quietly confident, but there was a big uproar over Brighterdaysahead and all the Irish horses had been winning at the time. However, the race panned out perfectly for her and she jumped those last two hurdles great. Although we were quietly confident it was still a pleasant surprise.

“I’ve watched the race back a fair few times as it was a great day. It was brilliant for her owner and Jeremy to have a Festival winner. I had already had one Festival winner, but I didn’t think I would get another. It gave them a lot of fun and I was very happy for both Ian and Jeremy.”