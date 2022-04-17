Sporting Life
Joshua Moore - injured in fall
Jockey Josh Moore suffers multiple injuries in Haydock fall

By Sporting Life
14:38 · SUN April 17, 2022

Josh Moore is facing another spell on the sidelines after being injured in a fall at Haydock on Saturday.

The rider was partnering Gleno for his father, trainer Gary Moore, in the closing veterans’ chase when he came down at the sixth fence, with Moore taken to Aintree Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Moore missed a chunk of the campaign after sustaining a serious back injury in October and his sister, TV presenter Hayley Moore, is anticipating another lengthy period out of action for the rider as he awaits surgery for a broken femur, as well as being treated for other issues.

She told Sky Sports Racing: “It was an awful fall, it’s very unlike Gleno to come unstuck and as he landed, unfortunately Josh was underneath him.

“He’s broken his femur and he’s also broken some ribs, which meant he punctured a lung. They’re just looking after the X-ray at some possible damage in his lower back. That may also potentially need an operation.

“They’re hoping today at Aintree Hospital they will be able to perform both the operation on his leg and his back at the same time, so I think he’s just awaiting a further MRI scan to confirm if he does need both.

“It’s brutal for him this season. It was great to see him back, he had some nice victories on his return but he’s only been back a couple of months and suffered something horrendous again.

“The horse is fine and ultimately he (Moore) will be OK, but he just seems to have no luck whatsoever.”

