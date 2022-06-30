Winner of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last year with Subjectivist, Fanning was riding the Jim Goldie-trained Braes Of Doune at the Scottish venue when his mount ducked left and unshipped him after a furlong.

Fanning, 51, walked gingerly away from the fall, but was taken off his booked rides at Haydock on Thursday and looks set to sit out the weekend action, too.

Fanning’s agent, Niall Hannity, said: “He’s going to see a specialist in York, so we’ll know more then.

“There’s a lot of swelling at the top of the arm, so we’ll see, but he won’t ride a few days, which is the best-case scenario.

“I think we’ll have to wait for the swelling to go down to get a fair gauge of what’s what.”

