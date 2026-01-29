Jockey Club announce prize-money increase for 2026

The Jockey Club has announced that total prize money at its 15 racecourses will rise to £61.47 million this year, up from a budgeted £58.1 million in 2025.

This year-on-year increase can be attributed to three main factors. Firstly, The Jockey Club announced last month that overall prize money at the Betfred Derby Festival is to be boosted by £1.375 million in 2026. In addition, a total of 322 fixtures will be staged across The Jockey Club over the next 12 months – up from a scheduled 319 last year. The third contributor is an increase in prize money for Class 1 and developmental races, made possible due to boosted funding from the Horserace Betting Levy Board for 2026 and increased investment from The Jockey Club’s own funds, demonstrating support for the long-term growth of the horse population. Of the £61.47 million, a total of £31.7 million will come from executive contribution – the amount The Jockey Club puts in from its own funds – up from a budgeted £30.6 million in 2025. The announcement means that average prize money of more than £190,000 per fixture is scheduled to be offered this year, up from £182,000 in 2025.

Racing Podcast: Dublin Racing Festival Preview