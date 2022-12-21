Clarke was fined £1,000 and The Galloping Bear disqualified from the race – a huge blow for all connections, including Jones.

A post-race sample taken from the horse was found to contain dantrolene, a paste administered orally that helps to alleviate muscle problems, with a second test confirming the finding and a definitive explanation for the presence of the substance unable to be found.

The Ben Clarke-trained bay is a leading contender for the staying contest at Chepstow on Tuesday and victory in the race, which is worth over £85,000 to the winner, would be a welcome reversal in fortunes for connections after the gelding’s Grade Three success over Bristol De Mai in the Haydock Grand National Trial back in February was later rescinded.

“It was such a great day, the occasion and the experience – you can’t take that away from anyone. Though the win has been taken away from us now, it still feels like we won it,” he said.

“When we found out a few weeks after it was a kick in the teeth, and then nine months later when it came out in the press it was a kick in the teeth again.”

The Galloping Bear ran off a mark of 140 at Haydock and lines up on that rating for the Welsh National – a perch which Jones is eager to maximise given his mark was initially raised by 7lb.

“When the handicapper dropped him back down to 140, we were champing at the bit. We fancied him for the Welsh National anyway, let alone half a stone well in,” Jones said.

“It was a huge kick in the teeth but realistically if he’s good enough, we’ve been given more than a fair chance to go and win the Welsh National.

“Our horse just gallops and gallops and stays and stays – he wears his heart on his sleeve.”

Naturally the Welsh Grand National has a particular significance for a Welshman and Jones’ enviable position going into the race proves just how far his career has progressed from the days when winning the Dunraven Bowl was his chief ambition.

“When I was pointing there was a race called the Dunraven Bowl, a hunter chase at Chepstow, and as a Welshman and an amateur that was all you wanted to win. That was the Gold Cup,” said the 23-year-old.

“I’ve turned professional now and ridden my claim out and if I could nick a Welsh National, especially at my age, I don’t think I’d appreciate it until I had to go back and try to find a horse good enough to win it again.

“Having a horse that will probably jump off as the favourite, or very close to being the favourite – I’m just really looking forward to that opportunity.”