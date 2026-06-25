Jockey Andrea Atzeni on brink of record season in Hong Kong

The British Classic-winning rider’s career has gone from strength-to-strength since relocating to Hong Kong in 2023, riding 48 winners in his first full season in 2023/24, before bettering that when riding 58 winners in the 2024/25 season.

Atzeni currently lies second on 58 wins in this season’s jockeys’ championship, behind eight-time Champion Jockey Zac Purton, and looks set to again improve on his personal best winners’ tally with six meetings of the season remaining.

The 35-year-old Italian has amassed prize money of HK$91,962,750 (approx. £8.9m) this season, significantly more than his best haul of prize money when riding in the UK of £3.5m, which came in 2016 when Atzeni rode 116 winners, including successes aboard Postponed in the Juddmonte International and Coronation Cup.

Atzeni said: “I’m pleased with my season so far. I’ve had a very good second half of the season with a couple of four-timers and a couple of trebles, rode a Group winner and I was the most-winning jockey in March with 14 wins. I’m on 58 winners, which is not a bad number, and I’ve still got a few meetings left, so hopefully I can get to 60.

“I’d say the highlight of the season so far is riding a couple of four-timers and having a Group 3 win with Stellar Express for John Size."

A superb spell of form in March saw Atzeni ride 14 winners, including four-timers at both Sha Tin and Happy Valley.

In January, Atzeni also added a third Group 3 to his Hong Kong CV with a win aboard the John Size-trained Stellar Express in the Bauhinia Trophy, joining two previous Group 3 wins in 2024 aboard Nimble Nimbus and Taj Dragon.

Racing in Hong Kong continues with an 11-race card from Sha Tin on Saturday 27 July.