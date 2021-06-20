Prix de Diane report and reaction: Joan Of Arc wins at Chantilly for Aidan O'Brien and Ioritz Mendizabal

The Ballydoyle maestro had already sent St Mark's Basilica to plunder a famous French Guineas-Derby double thanks to impressive wins in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains and Prix du Jockey Club and while Newmarket heroine Mother Earth was only second in the equivalent of the French 1000 Guineas, Joan Of Arc stepped up to the plate.

Ridden by Spanish-born multiple French champion jockey Ioritz Mendizabal, the daughter of Galileo - last seen finishing second to stable companion Empress Josephine in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh - relished the move up in distance and found plenty for pressure after coming under a drive soon after turning into the straight.

The 4/1 shot galloped on strongly to deny main market rivals Philomene (3/1 favourite) and Burgarita (9/2).

Mendizabal was also on board St Mark's Basilica in his victories for the O'Brien yard at ParisLongchamp and Chantilly and punched the air with delighted on crossing the line in front once again.