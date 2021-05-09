Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial report: Joan Of Arc enters Irish Guineas picture

The 11/4 favourite, ridden by Ryan Moore, was in front after a furlong and stayed there without ever having to come under strong pressure.

Joan Of Arc was restating her case for a clutch of high-profile entries in top races over the coming months, having failed to build on her Curragh maiden victory when only sixth in a similar trial over seven furlongs here last month.

Up to a mile in this Group Three, the daughter of Galileo – a full-sister to Classic winners Gleneagles and Marvellous – always appeared in control and had a length and three-quarters in hand at the line.

Her nearest pursuer was 50/1 shot Flirting Bridge, with the same distance back to another outsider Thinking Of You (40/1) in third.

Paddy Power reacted by halving Joan Of Arc’s odds for both Royal Ascot’s Coronation Stakes (into 8/1) and the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom (into 10/1) next month.

O’Brien said: “The last day was a bit of a non-event for her, but she came out of it lovely.

“The plan was to come back here, and then maybe go to the Irish Guineas.

“Ryan said she might stay a bit further so we’re very happy with that. She’s a very relaxed filly.”