Joan Of Arc wins well under Ryan Moore

Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial report: Joan Of Arc enters Irish Guineas picture

By Sporting Life
16:03 · SUN May 09, 2021

Aidan O’Brien’s Joan Of Arc dominated the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown.

The 11/4 favourite, ridden by Ryan Moore, was in front after a furlong and stayed there without ever having to come under strong pressure.

Joan Of Arc was restating her case for a clutch of high-profile entries in top races over the coming months, having failed to build on her Curragh maiden victory when only sixth in a similar trial over seven furlongs here last month.

Up to a mile in this Group Three, the daughter of Galileo – a full-sister to Classic winners Gleneagles and Marvellous – always appeared in control and had a length and three-quarters in hand at the line.

Her nearest pursuer was 50/1 shot Flirting Bridge, with the same distance back to another outsider Thinking Of You (40/1) in third.

Paddy Power reacted by halving Joan Of Arc’s odds for both Royal Ascot’s Coronation Stakes (into 8/1) and the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom (into 10/1) next month.

O’Brien said: “The last day was a bit of a non-event for her, but she came out of it lovely.

“The plan was to come back here, and then maybe go to the Irish Guineas.

“Ryan said she might stay a bit further so we’re very happy with that. She’s a very relaxed filly.”

14:45 Leopardstown | Full result and free video replay

1st Joan Of Arc (11/4 favourite)

2nd Flirting Bridge (50/1

3rd Thinking Of You (40/1)

Winning Trainer: Aidan O'Brien | Winning Jockey: Ryan Moore

