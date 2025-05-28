JM Jungle aiming for more York success in William Hill More Top Prices Handicap

The John and Sean Quinn-trained five-year-old goes in search of the £65,000 pot in the William Hill More Top Prices Handicap on the Knavesmire.

The race would be his ninth at the track, hoping to improve on a runner-up finish two weeks ago, in the Lindum York Handicap.

JM Jungle, who is among a clutch of intended runners from the Quinn string at York this weekend, went down by a length to American Affair over the same five furlongs, which explains his 4/1 favourite tag with the sponsors.

The gelding has recorded a series of top-four performances at York and was victorious over 110 yards further at the 2024 Ebor Festival.

Sean Quinn said: “All being well, we’re looking forward to running him. He ran very well at the Dante meeting. I certainly thought the handicapper was harsh enough putting him up 3lb for not winning a race.

“He’s come out of it fine and we’re happy with how he’s training. He seems to like it at York, which is very important and a very nice string to your bow because it’s a track that all owners want to take horses to. When you’ve got one that likes it there, it’s great.

“All being well, we’ll have three or four runners at York on Saturday. Fingers crossed, they get there healthy between now and then and it would be nice if one or two of them hit the board.”