JM Jungle aiming for more York success in William Hill More Top Prices Handicap

Connections are hoping JM Jungle can turn a couple of near-misses into victory in this Saturday’s valuable sprint at York.
The John and Sean Quinn-trained five-year-old goes in search of the £65,000 pot in the William Hill More Top Prices Handicap on the Knavesmire.
The race would be his ninth at the track, hoping to improve on a runner-up finish two weeks ago, in the Lindum York Handicap.
JM Jungle, who is among a clutch of intended runners from the Quinn string at York this weekend, went down by a length to American Affair over the same five furlongs, which explains his 4/1 favourite tag with the sponsors.
The gelding has recorded a series of top-four performances at York and was victorious over 110 yards further at the 2024 Ebor Festival.
Sean Quinn said: “All being well, we’re looking forward to running him. He ran very well at the Dante meeting. I certainly thought the handicapper was harsh enough putting him up 3lb for not winning a race.
“He’s come out of it fine and we’re happy with how he’s training. He seems to like it at York, which is very important and a very nice string to your bow because it’s a track that all owners want to take horses to. When you’ve got one that likes it there, it’s great.
“All being well, we’ll have three or four runners at York on Saturday. Fingers crossed, they get there healthy between now and then and it would be nice if one or two of them hit the board.”
Evergreen Mr Waygu is in the mix for the 1.30pm card-opening William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap, staged over six furlongs.
The ten-year-old is a course and distance winner at York, although he has not got his head in front anywhere since the summer of 2022.
But Quinn said: “We still feel there’s fire in his belly, so that’s why we are keeping going with him. A little bit of rain wouldn’t go amiss – he seems to like a bit of juice in the ground now he’s getting older.”
Lightly-raced The Trickster is another intriguing entry from the Malton-based operation. The three-year-old – with two wins from four career starts – is teed up to contest the 10-furlong Royal Yorkshire Regiment Handicap.
Saturday’s feature race is a Group Three contest, the William Hill Bronte Cup, which has attracted 14 fillies. Among those is Term Of Endearment, who could bid to win the mile and three-quarter prize in successive years, albeit since her Knavesmire victory she has switched to trainer William Haggas in Newmarket from Henry De Bromhead’s stable in Ireland and her partner that day Rachael Blackmore has retired.
Upper Lambourn could be represented through Scenic, another Knavesmire Festival winner, coming courtesy of the 2024 British EBF and Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes, trainer Ed Walker will be hoping that strong course form is enough to take the £100,000 purse.
Reigning Top Trainer at York, Andrew Balding, has entered Divina Grace, victorious at Group 3 level already this season through winning the John Porter Stakes at Newbury.
