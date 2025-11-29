Jimmy Du Seuil impresses over fences | Fairyhouse review

Paddy Power went 8/1 from 12s about the winner for the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival.

Jacob's Ladder (7/2) was well held 18 lengths further back in third ahead of Joystick.

Mullins was challenged by Mike O’Connor on The Big Westerner turning for home but his mount continued to move smoothly through the race and had seen off his main rival before the final fence which he jumped well, eventually coming four lengths clear of the Albert Bartlett runner-up who was sent off at 11/4.

Having taken up the lead early in the contest under Patrick Mullins, the six-year-old jumped well and always looked in command ahead of a small chasing pack led by The Big Westerner, Joystick and Jacob’s Ladder.

The son of Galiway chased home Ballyburn on a couple of occasions as a novice hurdler but returned from a lengthy absence to storm clear in the Coral Cup at last season’s Cheltenham Festival, and he showed that race-fitness was no concern once again here as he won at the first time of asking over fences on his first start for 262 days.

The Willie Mullins-trained Jimmy Du Seuil (15/8 fav) made a seamless transition to chasing when winning the SIS Supporting Irish Racing Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.

The win was a 900th career success for the winning rider, after which he told Racing TV: "It’s fantastic. I met Stan Mellor's wife the other day in London and he was the first to get to that number and he rode for my grandfather.

“I wanted to have more winners than Willie [Mullins] – he had about 350 – and I’ve done that.

“He rode until he was 40 so I’ve got a few more years left in me yet! It would be cool to get to 1000 winners.”

On the winner, he added: "Danny [Mullins] has been schooling him but he didn’t fill me with confidence! He said he might hurdle a few of them.

"The plan wasn't to make the running, but I wanted to let him look at his jumps and he measured them all great."

Money talks in Jack McInerney Memorial Hurdle

The well-backed Talk The Talk (2/1 joint-favourite) continued his progress with an authoritative success under Sam Ewing in the Jack McInerney Memorial Hurdle.

Murcia, ridden by Brian Hughes, made the early running with Wendrock and Talk The Talk tracking the early pace, with fellow joint-favourite I’m Slippy in fourth.

The Grade 3 contest began to develop three out as I’m Slippy in particular moved closer on the outer, though all still held a chance in a closely bunched field.

Eventually, however, it was Talk The Talk who showed the best turn of foot before the final flight and, clearing the last in good fashion, he stormed clear of I’m Slippy, with long-time leader Murcia back in third.

The win was the second in a row for the four-year-old who joined Joseph O'Brien following a fine second in the valualbe Goffs Hundred Grand Bumper at Newbury for Stuart Crawford.

Ewing, who rode his first winner for owners Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, told Racing TV: “I’m thankful for the ride – it was great to get off the mark for the owners.

“The plan was to get him settled in the box seat, they went a good even gallop and he took a good hold but then settled, and he put it to bed nicely.

“He has always been well-thought-of and hopefully he can step up again.

“The way he is progressing I wouldn’t be surprised to see him up in grade again – he seems like that calibre of horse.”