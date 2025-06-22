Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
American Affair (centre) on his way to victory at Royal Ascot
American Affair (centre) on his way to victory at Royal Ascot

Jim Goldie hails Sky Bet Sunday Series in making of American Affair

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun June 22, 2025 · 3h ago

Jim Goldie hailed the Sky Bet Sunday Series in the making of his breakthrough Group 1 winner American Affair.

It has been a remarkable ascent from American Affair whose first handicap success - and second of his career after winning a novice over seven furlongs - came off a handicap rating of 67 over six furlongs at Carlisle in September 2023.

American Affair made a winning start to his 2024 campaign over the minimum at Musselburgh, going in again at Thirsk after finishing second at Hamilton and there were further runner-up finishes at Haydock and Pontefract, another narrow defeat at Haydock, victory in the Portland before a disappointing run as the 11/4 favourite in the Ayr Gold Cup off a mark of 97.

Observers could have been forgiven for thinking that his form had plateaued but American Affair has proven that not to be the case, winning his first two starts of 2025 and then bouncing back from defeat in the Sandy Lane Stakes to provide Goldie with a first Group 1 and first Royal Ascot winner in the King Charles III Stakes on Tuesday.

American Affair wins the King Charles III Stakes
Read more about American Affair in John Ingle's Royal Ascot notes


Speaking to Luck On Sunday on Racing TV, Goldie said: "I think I've learned a lot over the years and pedigree is one thing but obviously there is speed there.

"He never ran as a two-year-old and that was on purpose. We trained him as a two-year-old and we did enough to create bone density. We were just steady away as a three-year-old, we eventually got the trip right.

"Probably the good thing last year was the [Sky Bet] Sunday Series because he won one of the first races which then made us concentrate on that which gave us time between races.

"We didn't win the hundred grand [bonus] but we learnt that Pontefract wasn't the best place to take him and he was all about speed."

More from Sporting Life

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING