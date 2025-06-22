Jim Goldie hails Sky Bet Sunday Series in making of American Affair

Jim Goldie hailed the Sky Bet Sunday Series in the making of his breakthrough Group 1 winner American Affair.

It has been a remarkable ascent from American Affair whose first handicap success - and second of his career after winning a novice over seven furlongs - came off a handicap rating of 67 over six furlongs at Carlisle in September 2023. American Affair made a winning start to his 2024 campaign over the minimum at Musselburgh, going in again at Thirsk after finishing second at Hamilton and there were further runner-up finishes at Haydock and Pontefract, another narrow defeat at Haydock, victory in the Portland before a disappointing run as the 11/4 favourite in the Ayr Gold Cup off a mark of 97. Observers could have been forgiven for thinking that his form had plateaued but American Affair has proven that not to be the case, winning his first two starts of 2025 and then bouncing back from defeat in the Sandy Lane Stakes to provide Goldie with a first Group 1 and first Royal Ascot winner in the King Charles III Stakes on Tuesday.

Read more about American Affair in John Ingle's Royal Ascot notes