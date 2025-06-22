Jim Goldie hails Sky Bet Sunday Series in making of American Affair

Jim Goldie hailed the Sky Bet Sunday Series in the making of his breakthrough Group 1 winner American Affair.
It has been a remarkable ascent from American Affair whose first handicap success - and second of his career after winning a novice over seven furlongs - came off a handicap rating of 67 over six furlongs at Carlisle in September 2023.
American Affair made a winning start to his 2024 campaign over the minimum at Musselburgh, going in again at Thirsk after finishing second at Hamilton and there were further runner-up finishes at Haydock and Pontefract, another narrow defeat at Haydock, victory in the Portland before a disappointing run as the 11/4 favourite in the Ayr Gold Cup off a mark of 97.
Observers could have been forgiven for thinking that his form had plateaued but American Affair has proven that not to be the case, winning his first two starts of 2025 and then bouncing back from defeat in the Sandy Lane Stakes to provide Goldie with a first Group 1 and first Royal Ascot winner in the King Charles III Stakes on Tuesday.
Speaking to Luck On Sunday on Racing TV, Goldie said: "I think I've learned a lot over the years and pedigree is one thing but obviously there is speed there.
"He never ran as a two-year-old and that was on purpose. We trained him as a two-year-old and we did enough to create bone density. We were just steady away as a three-year-old, we eventually got the trip right.
"Probably the good thing last year was the [Sky Bet] Sunday Series because he won one of the first races which then made us concentrate on that which gave us time between races.
"We didn't win the hundred grand [bonus] but we learnt that Pontefract wasn't the best place to take him and he was all about speed."
