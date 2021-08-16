Jim Bolger will make late call on Poetic Flare’s Moulin challenge

The Dawn Approach colt has enjoyed an excellent season so far – winning the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, as well as filling the runner-up spot in the Irish Guineas, Sussex Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois.

Bolger reports his stable star to be in fine form for his latest upcoming Group One assignment.

But with the Irish Champion Stakes taking place at Leopardstown the following Saturday, the Coolcullen maestro is keen to properly assess ground conditions in Paris before committing Poetic Flare to another trip across the Channel on Sunday.

“It will all depend on what the going is like at Longchamp and Leopardstown,” said Bolger.

“We’ll be keeping an eye on the going at both tracks, and no decision will be made until Friday.

“We just want good ground. He’s very well.”