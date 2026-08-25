The daughter of Dawn Approach lost out by a short head on the Knavesmire after a strong late run that belied her 25/1 starting price.

And Bolger is eyeing the British Champion Fillies & Mares at Ascot on Champions Day as the long-term target for Sparan Nua, a race Kalpana has won the last two years.

He said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast regarding her next runs: “It will probably be at Longchamp over the mile and a quarter (Prix de l'Opera) and then I’m itching to have a crack at Kalpana in the (British) Champion Fillies and Mares (at Ascot)."

When the host suggested Kalpana could take in the Champion Stakes instead of going for the Fillies & Mares hat-trick, Bolger added:

“I’d hate that.”

Bolger has also booked jockey Rossa Ryan for the filly's next assignment, despite questioning his ride at York.

“There were two occasions when I had an idea that didn’t exactly gel with my jockey," he said.

“I thought when he was on the outside that he should’ve stayed there and when he went in he should’ve gone for the gap immediately.

“But then he was riding the filly and he had to gauge by what he felt was underneath him and I think she may have hit a flat spot and hence he was biding his time and hoping to get her home in the best possible position.

“He gave her a slap and she flew. I think even he was surprised at that stage. Anyway he’ll know her better the next day and hopefully it will all work out.

“I booked him after the race, it was never in doubt."