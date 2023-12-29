Jetara now going from strength to strength

Jetara continued her rise through the ranks with a comprehensive success in the BeattheBank.ie Irish EBF Mares Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Jessica Harrington’s inmate is bred to be pretty smart, with her dam Jelan being a sister to several top-class performers – including Jetson, Jett, Jered and Champion Hurdle hero Jezki. Listed bumper winner Jetara did not manage to get her head in front during her first season over obstacles but did chase home one-time Classic contender High Definition and smart mare Ashroe Diamond, and her lack of a victory meant she retained her novice status for the new campaign. The five-year-old was well beaten in a Down Royal Grade Three on her reappearance, but bolted up in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse next time before adding another Listed win to her CV at Punchestown, and she was prominent in the market at 5/2 as she returned to Graded company at Foxrock.

