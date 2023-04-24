Trevaunance (4yo filly): "She was a great servant last year in Deauville, she won a Group Three and a Group Two and wasn’t disgraced in the Group One Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp. She is going to start off in the Mooresbridge at the Curragh on May 1, but her main aim for the first half of the season is going to be the Pretty Polly."

Sounds Of Heaven (3yo filly): "She was impressive when winning her maiden at Leopardstown last season. She has got very strong, we had a tiny setback with her in January time but she is 100 per cent now and heads to the Guineas trial at the beginning of May."

Eternal Silence (3yo filly): "She is still maiden but she was third in the Moyglare last year. She is working very nicely and we are just waiting for some nice ground with her to hopefully break her maiden tag en route to the Guineas. However, if the ground does not come right for her she will go straight to the Guineas."

Bold Discovery (3yo colt): "He had a very nice run in the Guineas trial at Leopardstown. He will go to the Curragh for the Tetrarch on May Bank Holiday weekend."