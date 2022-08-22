Sporting Life
Celebration time for the Magical Lagoon team
Jessica Harrington - in no rush

Jessica Harrington keeps options open for Trevaunance

By Sporting Life
09:44 · MON August 22, 2022

Options are open for Trevaunance following her Group Two victory in the Prix de la Nonette at Deauville on Saturday.

It was the third win of the season for Jessica Harrington’s filly and her second successive successful trip to Normandy, having landed the Group Three Prix de Psyche earlier this month.

On that occasion she beat Andre Fabre’s Mqse De Sevigne by a neck, a winning margin she increased to two lengths on Saturday afternoon as she made every yard of the running in the hands of Tony Piccone.

The Moyglare Stud-owned daughter of Muhaarar could look for another Group Two prize at the Curragh next month – but there is also the option of further French endeavours and a step up to Group One level for either the Prix Vermeille or Prix de l’Opera, which both take place at ParisLongchamp in the autumn.

“She’s improved and the same filly has finished second to her again and she’s beaten her a couple of lengths,” said Harrington

“I’m not sure where she will go next. She’s in the Blandford on Irish Champions Weekend and we could enter her this week in the Prix Vermeille. We could also wait until Arc weekend for the Prix de l’Opera.”

